State budget revenue reaches 77.52% of year's estimate in eight months

The total state budget revenue in the first eight months of this year reached more than 1,146 trillion VND, equivalent to 77.2% of the estimate for the whole of this year and 117.9% compared to the figure for the same period last year, according to the General Department of Taxation.

Of the total, collection from crude oil was about 33.36 trillion VND, equal to 85.6% of the projection, while domestic collection was estimated at 1,107 trillion VND, equal to 76.9% of the projection and up 11.8% over the same period last year, the department reported.

In August alone, the total State budget collection was estimated at 94.2 trillion VND, equivalent to 6.3% of the yearly projection, representing a year-on-year rise of 9.9%.

25 out of 63 localities completed over 77% of the state budget projection for this year, while 10 others witnessed lower revenue compared to the same period last year.

In the Jan-August period, tax and land rent exemptions and reductions totalled about 77.83 trillion VND.

According to the department, a total of 48,867 businesses have registered to use electronic invoices created from cash registers, with the number of electronic invoices created from cash registers reaching around 684 million.

Additionally, 106 foreign suppliers registered and were granted tax codes through the tax sector’s online portal. In the first eight months of this year, the total tax amount paid directly by foreign suppliers through the portal reached 6.23 trillion VND./.