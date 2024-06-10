State budget revenues from import-export grow 7.4% in five months

Total state budget revenue from import-export activities reached almost 165.7 trillion VND (nearly 6.63 billion USD) in the first five months of 2024, equivalent to 44.2% of the assigned estimate and marking 7.4% growth compared to the same period last year.

Exports and imports handled at Dinh Vu Port, Hai Phong city. (Photo: VNA)

According to the General Department of Vietnam Customs (Vietnam Customs), the five months saw the country’s trade volume amounting to some 305.53 billion USD, up 16.6% year-on-year.

Of the total turnover, the export and import value are estimated to hit 156.77 billion USD and 148.76 billion USD, year-on-year increases of 15.2% and 18.2%, respectively, resulting in a trade surplus of 8 billion USD.

For 2024, the National Assembly assigned Vietnam Customs to collect 375 trillion VND for the state budget, with balanced revenues from import-export activities set at 204 trillion VND./.