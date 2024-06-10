State budget revenues from import-export grow 7.4% in five months

|Exports and imports handled at Dinh Vu Port, Hai Phong city. (Photo: VNA)
According to the General Department of Vietnam Customs (Vietnam Customs), the five months saw the country’s trade volume amounting to some 305.53 billion USD, up 16.6% year-on-year.
Of the total turnover, the export and import value are estimated to hit 156.77 billion USD and 148.76 billion USD, year-on-year increases of 15.2% and 18.2%, respectively, resulting in a trade surplus of 8 billion USD.
For 2024, the National Assembly assigned Vietnam Customs to collect 375 trillion VND for the state budget, with balanced revenues from import-export activities set at 204 trillion VND./.