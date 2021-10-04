State budget sees over VND58 trillion surplus in nine months

NDO – The State budget saw a surplus of over VND58 trillion in the first nine months of this year, a decrease of about VND24 trillion over the first eight months of this year, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

The State budget sees a surplus of over VND58 trillion in the first nine months of this year. (Illustrative image)

By September 15, State budget revenue was reported at over VND1,034 trillion, equivalent to 77% of the year’s estimate.

Of the total, revenue from domestic activities reached over VND836 trillion, equivalent to 73.8% of the year’s estimate, revenue from crude oil was estimated at over VND27 trillion, equivalent to 118% of the year’s plan and the remaining amount was from import and export activities.

Meanwhile, total spending was posted at over VND975 trillion, equivalent to 57.8% of the year’s estimate, resulting in a surplus of over VND58 trillion.

Previously, during the first eight months of the year, the budget surplus was about VND83 trillion, an increase of VND21 trillion compared to the previous month.

According to the GSO, the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic in many localities nationwide, particularly in localities under social distancing order, have affected business activities and budget revenue in the nine-month period.

Budget spending was prioritised for the prevention and control of the COVID-19 pandemic, national defence and security, and the implementation of social security policies.