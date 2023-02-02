|Illustrative image.
In the first quarter of 2023, the State Treasury will offer 108 trillion VND worth of G-bonds with different maturities, including 5-year and 7-year bonds valued at 8 trillion VND, 10-year and 15-year bonds each valued at 45 trillion VND, and 5 trillion VND worth of 20-year and 30-year bonds each.
On February 1, the HNX organised three auctions of 5-year bonds worth 500 billion VND, and 10-year and 15-year bonds worth 5 trillion VND each.
The State Treasury said in 2023, the agency will issue G-bonds closely following market developments, and the revenue collection and disbursement progress of the public investment capital plan from the State budget.
It will manage interest rates of auctioned G-bonds in line with the Government's direction of fiscal and monetary policies, and issue G-bonds with different maturities to meet the needs of investors, thus promoting the liquidity of the G-bond market, raising more capital for the State budget and supporting the development of the capital markets./.