(TBTCO) - According to the General Department of Taxation(GDoT), there were 33 localities with budget revenue progress of less than 50% of the estimate in the first six months of 2023; there were 10 out of 20 receiptsand taxes with lower revenue compared to the same period last year. To fully complete the budget collection task, the Tax sector has implementedseven key tasks, particularly measures to combat budget revenue loss and compensate for declining revenue.

Synchronize solutions to support businesses and generate sustainable revenue

Plenty of receipts and taxes exceeded estimates by more than 55%

The State budget revenue of the Tax section reached 743,003 billion VND in the first six months of 2023, representing 54.1% of the ordinance estimate and equal to 94.2% of the same period last year. In particular,crude oil revenue was anticipated to be 30,617 billionVND, while domestic revenue was estimated to be 712,386 billion VND.

Regarding assessing by regions, the GDoT pointed out that 11 out of 20 receipts and tax revenue exceeded the estimate by more than 55%, while 9 out of 20 receipts fell short by less than 55%. In comparison to the same period, 10 out of 20 receipts and tax revenue experienced growth; however, the remaining half was lower than the same period last year.

Concerning collection areas, there were 14 localities where the implementation progress was greater than 55% of the estimate; 16 localities where the average collection progress stood at around 50-55% of the estimate; and 33 localities where the collection progress was below half of the estimate.

Leaders of the GDoT assessed that, while the budget revenue results in the first six months of 2023 largely ensured the estimated progress, monitoring and forecasting the socio-economic situation and budget revenue movements from the beginning of the year to the present revealed that, excluding quarterly-generated revenue, collections according to the final settlement, and unexpectedly- generated revenue, the budget revenue over each month has experienced a downward trend.

In response to difficulties and challenges, the Tax sector has implemented drastic and synchronous collection solutions. In addition to this, the Tax sector has actively promoted National Assembly resolutions and Government Decrees on the exemption, reduction, and extension of taxes, fees, charges, and land rents in various forms. Simultaneously, they have improved the quality of support and responded to taxpayer problems in the implementation of tax policies and bringing the Party's and the State's guidelines and policies to life.

Propose more measures against revenue loss

According to the leaders of the GDoT, in the context of the world and domestic economy facing plenty ofdifficulties and challenges, as well as the continued implementation of solutions and policies to support production and business in the second half of the year, it is expected to have a significant impact and pressure on the implementation of budget collection tasks of Tax sector in the final months of the year.

To complete the task of budget collection assigned by the National Assembly, the Government, and the Ministry of Finance (MoF), the entire Tax sector continues to promptly and effectively implement solutions to support businesses and individuals underthe National Assembly, the Government, and the MoF's policies and regulations.

Furthermore, the Tax sector has promptly and effectively implemented National Assembly and Government support packages on the exemption, reduction, extension of taxes, and land rents under production and business recovery programs to assist citizens and businesses in quickly rebounding production and business activities and creating sustainable revenue sources for the State budget.

The Acting Director General of the GDoT Mai Xuan Thanh requested that the entire sector strengthen timelyand proper measures against revenue loss, improve the efficiency of management and collection of tax arrears, and focus on speeding up the settlement of value-added tax refunds for businesses while ensuring imposing on the right subjects as per the law.

Simultaneously, it is crucial to accelerate the implementation of approved information technology programs and schemes, ensure the best response to the industry's modernization needs, and effectively use capital under the law. Moreover, it is necessary to actively promote research, develop applications, and improve management efficiency including the Application of big data databases (Big data), artificial intelligence technology in management, particularly risk management; developing, perfecting, and effectively operating applications of business household digital maps, digital maps of land prices, digital maps of mineral resources mines, and so on, and best serving management and combating budget revenue loss.

The leaders of the Tax sector requested that the development of legal documents be expedited in order to meet the requirements of the Law Building Program by 2023, with a particular emphasis on effective advice on the global minimum tax scheme. Furthermore, it is essential to promote administrative reform; strengthen and improve the effectiveness of propaganda and taxpayer support; and create the most favorable conditions for citizens and businesses to effectively implement legal policies and State obligations./.