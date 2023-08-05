The taxation sector’s total state budget revenue in the first seven months of 2023 was estimated at 868.6 trillion VND (36.6 billion USD), equal to 63.3% of the estimate, and 94.5% compared with that of the same period last year, the General Department of Taxation released on August 4.

Taxation sector’s budget revenue reaches 36.6 billion USD in 7 months

To date, 58 foreign suppliers have registered to declare and pay taxes through an electronic portal dedicated to them, which was put into operation on March 21, 2022.

Since the beginning of this year, they have declared and paid over 3.4 trillion VND worth of taxes via this portal.

There are 334 e-commerce platforms that send data to provide information to tax authorities, of which many have a large market share such as Shopee, Lazada, Sendo, Voso and Tiki./.