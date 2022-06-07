Top 50 public companies of 2022 announced

(TBTCO) - Vietnam Report JSC has officially announced the Top 50 prestigious and effective public companies of 2022 (VIX50).

Illustrative photo.

The top ten this year are: Vinhomes JSC (VHM), Hoa Phat Group (HPG), Masan Group (MSN), Mobile World Investment Corporation (MWG), Vietnam International Commercial Joint Stock Bank (VIB), Vietcombank (VCB), Duc Giang Chemical Group (DGC), Techcombank (TCB), MBBank (MBB) and Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (ACB).

All these companies are traded on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange (HoSE).

Vu Duc Vinh, General Director of Vietnam Report, said that last year witnessed a spectacular growth of the country’s stock market with the VN-Index setting a record peak of over 1,500 points, an increase of 35.7 percent year-on-year. The gain was higher than the average growth rate of 15.2 percent in the last five years.

The stock market also recorded many positive changes in quality with the explosion of liquidity, market capitalisation and new investors. The complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic that caused serious consequences has become a strong catalyst to direct idle cash flows, thereby expanding the growth momentum that has appeared since 2020.

With the achievements in 2021, it is entirely possible to expect greater growth in the stock market this year, Vinh emphasised. However, it should be noted that in the past, when the market rallied for a long time along with the sharp increase of cash flow from retail investors, there were always many unpredictable risks.

Experts said that due to rising inflation, many countries have tightened monetary policies along with the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, but the Vietnamese economy is still overcoming difficulties and gradually regaining a positive recovery momentum. Recent fluctuations in the global market are also opportunities for Vietnam to strengthen its internal strength and attract investments in the new globalisation trend.

As a vital capital mobilisation channel for the Government and businesses and an attractive investment channel for investors, the stock market is a centre of attention. A series of solutions related to market inspection and stabilisation by the Ministry of Finance and the State Securities Commission were carried out to solve many bottlenecks, contributing to the sustainable development of the market.

The report was conducted from an objective, scientific and independent research, based on the selection of qualified companies to rank according to four indicators - sales, profits, assets, and minimum market capitalisation of 500 billion VND (21.6 million USD) as of April 29.

It also relied on the assessment of investors, the market and experts with criteria such as size, efficiency and business prospects, the compound growth rate of revenue and profit, and corporate media reputation.

The report collaborated with groups of financial and economic experts to make additional assessments of growth potential, sustainable development level, management quality and position in the industry of each public enterprise./.