Tra fish export value estimated at 1.54 billion USD this year

Vietnam would earn 1.54 billion USD from tra fish export this year, up 3 percent from 2020, the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) forecast.

The association attributed the rise to the demand in major markets such as the US, Europe and China reaching the pre-pandemic level.

Vietnam’s tra fish shipments to China have begun to bounce back since March and April 2021, and the neighbouring country continues to be the biggest importer of Vietnamese tra fish.

By late 2021, China is expected to account for 28 percent of Vietnam’s total tra fish exports, the association said.

The VASEP also forecast that tra fish export to the US will further increase in the time ahead as the demand in the market will continue to rise given the shrinking domestic production.

Moreover, free trade agreements will help to boost Vietnam’s exports to many markets, especially small-but-promising ones like Mexico, Brazil, Russia, Colombia and Thailand.

The Directorate of Fisheries under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) and Mekong Delta localities are reviewing the tra fish farming areas to ensure exports for 2022.

During the January-November period, the country’s accumulative tra fish output reached 1.3 million tonnes, a year-on-year drop of 4.9 percent. The yearly figure is expected to stand at 1.5 million tonnes.

The MARD is working to complete programmes on fry support to ensure materials for tra fish processing and exports next year./.