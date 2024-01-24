USAID helps Vietnam develop human resources for startup ecosystem

The Ministry of Planning and Investment's National Innovation Centre (NIC) on January 23 held an event to review its activities under the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)’s Workforce for an Innovation and Start-up Ecosystem (WISE) programme.

NIC Director Vu Quoc Huy speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

In his remarks, NIC Director Vu Quoc Huy revealed that the USAID supported NIC in implementing the programme during 2021-2023, aiming to train and further enhance the quality of Vietnam's human resources serving the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Over the three years, the initiative targeted strengthening basic digital skills as well as developing the market for digital skills training and innovative financial solutions for education. The NIC collaborated with numerous public and private partners to organise various training sessions, conferences, and in-depth seminars to address issues related to the development of high-quality human resources in key areas such as AI, cloud computing, product development, and smart factories.

He noted that these activities successfully engaged many partners with a high level of outreach and were evaluated as effective. They also had a positive impact on the beneficiaries in reaching rural areas and vulnerable groups like labourers. The project also expanded connections with partners and networks, particularly innovation and startup centres, universities and colleges, which are hubs of intellectual resources.

Douglas Balko, head of USAID Vietnam’s office for state governance and economic growth, said integration is a focal point in the work of USAID, and through this partnership with NIC, WISE has supported partners in expanding access to innovation and digital skills training, narrowing the gender and urban-rural gap, and enhancing the country's digital workforce.

The achievements of the programme will serve as a foundation for further progress and innovation, he said, adding that the initiatives and partnerships USAID has fostered will continue to develop strongly, creating a sustainable ecosystem for innovation and entrepreneurship in Vietnam.