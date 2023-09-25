(TBTCO) - The Tax sector acknowledges that promoting digital transformation will not only improve the quality of tax management, but will also provide numerous benefits to business households, enterprises, and individuals. As a result, the Tax sector continues to develop and deploy applications such as "Digital map of business households," "Digital map of mineral mines," and "Digital map of land prices and real estate transfer prices" to assist individuals and enterprises.

Success occurs when people and enterprises respond

With the motto of "taking people and businesses as the center to serve," the Tax sector has always made efforts over the years to reform and modernize management, from perfecting the legal environment to developing infrastructure and providing electronic tax services in the direction of integration and centralization.

Utilizing digital maps for tax management brings multifaceted benefits

According to Dang Ngoc Minh, Deputy Director General of the General Department of Taxation (GDoT), the task of digital transformation is only truly successful when every citizen and enterprise actively participates in and reaps the benefits of digital transformation. As a result, the Tax sector has implemented a wide variety of solutions in recent years to promote reform, apply information technology, and modernize tax management.

According to a representative of the GDoT, the Tax sector has built and put into operation the application "Digital map of business households" in order to improve the efficiency of tax management for business households and business individuals. On July 20th, the GDoT issued Official Letter No. 3026/TCT-DNNCN, which was distributed to tax departments of provinces and cities directly under the Central Government, directing the implementation of the functions of the application "Digital map of business households."

On August 1st, the GDoT organized training for tax officers and civil servants and completed the application " Digital map of business households" to deploy across the country. The " Digital map of business households" functions on the eTax Mobile app assist tax authorities in managing taxpayers visually, having a good understanding of the area to properly, adequately, and promptly collect, and prevent missed households, and budget loss.

According to a GDoT representative, the " Digital map of business households " is also an application to strengthen the monitoring role of people and business households to create fairness and transparency in business. The roadmap to implement the " Digital map of business households " is known to be implemented in two phases by the Tax sector.

Phase 1 has been carried out from August 1, 2023, to December 31, 2023. There are five tax departments implemented in this phase, including Hanoi, Binh Dinh, Long An, Thanh Hoa, and Hoa Binh.

Phase 2 begins from February 1, 2024, to the end of February 28, 2024. The Tax sector will deploy to the remaining 58 tax departments in this phase. During this phase, the " Digital map of business households " will assist the tax authorities in searching, reviewing, and correcting any false information (if any) about business households in 2024.

This application will continue to respond to the search and feedback of business households, people, enterprises, State management agencies, and other organizations beginning March 1, 2024.

Assist in connecting information for tax management

Along with the application of the "Digital map of business households" in tax management, the Tax sector is also developing a "Digital map of mineral mines" and a "Digital map of land prices and real estate transfer prices" in tax management. According to GDoT leaders, in order to improve the use of information technology in tax management for the exploitation of natural resources and minerals, the GDoT has directed functional units to research and develop the application of the "Digital map of mineral mines."

On July 21, 2023, the GDoT held a meeting with the Vietnam Department of Minerals (under the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment) to coordinate the development of regulations on coordinating the provision of mineral resource management information between the two agencies. This collaboration aims to capture some of the content of the Minerals Department's organization and operation in granting rights and monitoring the exploitation of licensed mines.

On that basis, the GDoT is researching and drafting a regulation outline to coordinate with relevant departments/units and come to an agreement with the Mineral Resources Department regarding how to develop the regulation.

Concerning the development of the "Digital map of land prices and real estate transfer prices," the GDoT stated that on June 16, 2023, the GDoT issued Report No. 3701/TTr-TCT to report to the Ministry of Finance on the plan to develop and deploy this map. Therefore, the GDoT proposed that the development of this map adhere to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment's roadmap and plan to enrich and clean up land data.

In addition, as part of the implementation of the "Scheme to strengthen tax management and combat revenue loss for land and real estate revenues," the GDoT has coordinated with related departments and units to complete the legal basis to guide the application of the land price adjustment coefficient to the personal income tax calculation price from real estate transfer activities. Moreover, the GDoT has coordinated with the Tax Policy Personal Income Tax Law.

At the same time, the GDoT has also exchanged information with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment on land management; with the Ministry of Construction on housing management and real estate market; with the Department of Judicial Assistance (under the Ministry of Justice) on the status of the notarized database to implement the task of exchanging and connecting information, according to the orientation in Resolution No. 172/NQ-CP dated November 19, 2020 of the Government and "Scheme to strengthen tax management and combat revenue loss for land and real estate revenues"./.