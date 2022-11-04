Viet Nam has become the world’s third largest seafood exporter, accounting for 7 percent of the global market share.

The Southeast Asian nation raked in US$9.5 billion from exporting aquatic products in the first 10 months of 2022, up 34 percent on year, the Viet Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) reported.

Of the figure, shrimp exports earned nearly US$3.8 billion, an increase of 19 percent from the same period last year, and are expected to top US$4.4 billion in 2022, 14 percent higher than that of 2021.

Tra fish exports recorded an impressive growth in the reviewed period, with the 10-month turnover hitting nearly US$2.2 billion, surging by 80 percent year-on-year.

This item's yearly export turnover is forecast to reach over US$2.5 billion, up 58 percent compared to 2021.

Meanwhile, tuna export during January–October was estimated at US$890 million, up 50 percent over the same period. It is forecast that by the end of 2022, tuna will join the group of the over US$1 billion exports for the first time.

Squid and octopus products also witnessed stable export growths in the last 10 months, reaching US$625 million, up 32 percent year-on-year. The figure is expected to rise by 22 percent to US$734 million in 2022.

The country's aquatic export turnover is predicted to reach US$10 billion by the end of November–the record of Viet Nam's seafood industry after over 20 years.