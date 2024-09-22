The U.S. Department of Commerce (DOC) has said Vietnamese exporters do not dump pangasius into U.S. market.

In its latest antidumping administrative review, the DOC determined that frozen pangasius fillets from Viet Nam were not sold at below-normal values.

The review, conducted from August 1, 2022, through July 31, 2023, provides preliminary review results of certain fish fillets from Viet Nam.

It its conclusion, the DOC determined that eight Vietnamese pangasius exporting companies will not be subject to any anti-dumping duties and will be eligible for separate tax rates.

The official results will be announced by the DOC 120 days after the preliminary findings are reported.

According to the Viet Nam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), the U.S. remains the biggest importer of Vietnamese pangasius.

Specifically, pangasius exports to the U.S. in August 2024 reached over US$35 million, a sharply increase of 40 percent compared to the same period last year.

In the first eight months of this year, Viet Nam earned US$226 million from exporting the product to the U.S., up 23 percent over the same period last year, raising the country's total export value of of pangasius to nearly US$1.3 billion, a year-on-year increase of 9 percent./.