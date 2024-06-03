Viet Nam’s agro-forestry-aquatic product exports raked in some US$24.14 billion in the first five months of 2024, a year-on-year increase of 21 percent, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD) reported.

Illustrative image

The sector enjoyed a trade surplus of some US$6.53 billion, a year-on-year surge of 64.5 percent.

Of the figure, main agricultural products contributed US$13.11 billion (up 27.7 percent); forestry products, US$6.58 billion (up 22.7 percent); and aquatic products, US$3.5 billion (up 3.6 percent).

Key farm export items included timber US$6.14 billion, up 23.6 percent; coffee US$2.9 billion, up 44.1 percent; rice US$2.65 billion, up 38.2 percent; cashew US41.55 billion, up 19.3 percent; vegetables US$2.59 billion, up 28.1 percent; and shrimps US$1.3 billion, up 7.5 percent.

The U.S., China and Japan remained the three largest importers of Viet Nam's agro-forestry-aquatic products, making up 20.6 percent, 19.2 percent and 6.7 percent, respectively./.