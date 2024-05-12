The local authorities of Binh Lieu and Hai Ha districts in the northeastern province of Quang Ninh (Viet Nam) and Fang Cheng Zone in China’s Guangxi province have agreed to hold a ceremony to mark the official opening of Hoanh Mo - Dong Zhong Border Gate pair this month.

Hoành Mô border gate in Quảng Ninh province. (Photo of congthuong.vn)

The agreement was reached during talks on May 9 between the two local authorities.

The opening is of significance in terms of politics, economy, and culture between Quang Ninh province and the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

The border gate pair is expected to build a border of peace, stability, friendship, cooperation, and development and promote border trade via the Hoanh Mo - Dong Zhong border gate pair and the Bac Phong Sinh – Lihe crossing.

Quang Ninh has signed 26 provincial-level agreements with Chinese localities. Via these cooperative ties, the province has gradually established itself as “a gateway, a bridge” in the Viet Nam - ASEAN - China cooperation, helping to achieve major outcomes in almost all areas, especially cross-border economic and trade partnerships, road transport, border gate opening and upgrade, border management, and the fight against cross-border crimes./.