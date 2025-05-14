Viet Nam close to having 10 million securities trading accounts

There are more than 9.88 million securities trading accounts in Viet Nam as of April 30, according to the Viet Nam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation (VSDC).

Viet Nam is close to having 10 million securities trading accounts. (Photo: VNA)

The number of newly opened securities accounts in April came primarily from individual investors, with nearly 194,000 accounts. This marks the highest level of new account openings in the past eight months.

As of the end of April, the total number of securities accounts held by domestic individual investors was 9,831,867, equivalent to 9.6% of the population.

Although individual investor accounts still account for the majority, the number of newly registered accounts from institutions has also increased by 101 accounts, bringing the total number of domestic institutional investor accounts to 18,129.

Meanwhile, the number of foreign investor accounts fell by 26 to 48,233 at the end of April. Of these, the number of individual investor accounts was 43,552 and the number of institutional investor accounts was 4,681./.