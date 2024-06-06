Viet Nam shipped 1.44 million tons of rice to the Philippines, making it the largest rice exporter to the island state, according to the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

So far, Vietnamese rice has dominated the Metro Manila area and southern provinces in the Philippines thanks to product quality and reasonable prices, thereby opening up bright prospects ahead for local rice exporters in the second half of the year.

In January-May period, the island state imported nearly 2 million tons of rice, including 300,227 tons from Thailand, 144,834 tons from Pakistan and 65,080 tons from Myanmar.

According to several businesses, the Philippine market prefers Vietnamese rice varieties DT8 and 5451, due to their softness.

In 2023, the Philippines' total rice imports reached 3.6 million tons, down 5.9 percent compared to the 2022 record of 3.82 million tons.

In 2024, the Philippines' total rice imports are expected to reach about 4 million tons.

Statistics showed Viet Nam exported 8.34 million tons of rice last year, earning US$4.78 billion, up 14.4 percent in volume and 35.3 percent in value year on year. The Philippines purchased 3.13 million tons and was the largest buyer of Vietnamese rice./.