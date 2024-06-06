|Illustration photo
In January-May period, the island state imported nearly 2 million tons of rice, including 300,227 tons from Thailand, 144,834 tons from Pakistan and 65,080 tons from Myanmar.
According to several businesses, the Philippine market prefers Vietnamese rice varieties DT8 and 5451, due to their softness.
In 2023, the Philippines' total rice imports reached 3.6 million tons, down 5.9 percent compared to the 2022 record of 3.82 million tons.
In 2024, the Philippines' total rice imports are expected to reach about 4 million tons.
Statistics showed Viet Nam exported 8.34 million tons of rice last year, earning US$4.78 billion, up 14.4 percent in volume and 35.3 percent in value year on year. The Philippines purchased 3.13 million tons and was the largest buyer of Vietnamese rice./.