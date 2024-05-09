As of the end of April 2024, Viet Nam had over 7.7 million individual securities accounts, equivalent to about 7.7 percent of the population.

Illustrative image

According to the Viet Nam Securities Depository and Clearing Corporation, over 110,662 new stock trader accounts were created during April this year.

The number of accounts held by domestic traders saw an increase of 139 to 16,670 while the number accounts of foreign traders increased by 242 during the month.

The average trading value of the Vietnamese stock market reached over VND21,374 billion (or US$841 million) daily, down 19.33 percent compared to the previous month.

Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai signed a Decision approving the stock market development strategy until 2030, in which stock market capitalization is expected to equal to 100 percent of GDP by 2025 and 120 percent by 2030 while outstanding bonds would represent at least 47 percent of GDP by 2025 and 58 percent by 2030.

The derivatives market is projected to grow by an average of 20-30 percent per year in the 2021-2030 period.

The number of stock traders would reach 9 million by 2025 and 11 million by 2030.

Viet Nam's stock market will be upgraded from a frontier market to an emerging market by 2025 with a view to joining the group of four major stock markets in ASEAN by 2025.

The country's stock market capitalization totaled US$240 billion in 2023, equivalent to 56.4 percent of the country's GDP./.