As of mid-November, Viet Nam spent about US$ 3.24 billion on importing 144,726 cars of all types, up 6.4 percent in value and 5.9 percent in number in comparison with the same period last year, according to the General Department of Viet Nam Customs.

In the first half of November, Viet Nam imported 5,872 cars for a total value of US$ 305.29 million, including 14,313 9-seat cars valued nearly US$266 million.

Indonesia, Thailand and China were the biggest car exporters to Viet Nam. Specifically, Viet Nam bought 54,356 cars from Indonesia with a total value of US$ 792.6 million, 50,333 others from Thailand (US$ 993 million) and 15,744 cars from China (US$ 649.8 million), which altogether accounted for 93.46 percent of the total cars imported to Viet Nam.

Previously, a total of 201,840 units of automobiles were sold in the Vietnamese market in the first half of this year, up 34 percent on year. The sales of domestically assembled automobiles surged 37 percent to 116,066 units, while those of imported ones rose 30 percent on year to 85,774.

In 2021, 304,149 units of automobiles were sold in Viet Nam, up 3percent from 2020./.