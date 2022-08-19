Viet Nam listed among countries with most budget-friendly foodie

Viet Nam has been named among six best foodie destinations "without worrying about blowing your budget", according to Scotland-based travel agency Skyscanner.

"If you've ever tucked into a steaming bowl of pho, you'll understand why foodie travelers fall in love with Viet Nam," Skycanner said.

Though pho originated in Ha Noi, it has gradually become a favored dish in the south as well, with options that include the original raw beef, a mix of raw and cooked beef, brisket and tendon.

Foodies can try a perfect bowl of pho for less than £1 (US$1.21) and a local beer for about £0.5, the agency notes.

Don't forget to enjoy banh mi (Vietnamese sandwich) served with stuffed rolls and goi cuon (fresh summer rolls) filled with shrimp and mint leaves, it adds.

It also says that the ancient town of Hoi An in central province of Quang Nam is considered as Viet Nam's foodie capital where Chinese, French and Japanese influences combine to create a unique take on Vietnamese cuisine.

The signature dishes in Hoi An are cao lau (Vietnamese thick noodles) and chicken rice.