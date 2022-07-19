Viet Nam puts US$2 billion power plant into operation

Viet Nam Oil and Gas Group on Saturday put the US$2 billion Song Hau 1 thermal power plant into operation under the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh visits the central operating room of the Song Hau 1 thermal power plant located in the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang, Saturday, July 16, 2022.

The power plant, located in Mai Dam town of Chau Thanh district of the Mekong Delta province of Hau Giang, has a total designed capacity of 1,200 MW.

The plant is expected to contribute around 7.3 billion kWh annually to the national grid, thus it would help meet the power demand of the Southwesteren region and the national power system.

In his remarks, Prime Minister Pham highlighted the significant importance of the plant as it would countribute to ensuring energy security and promoting growth and transformation of the national economic structure.

The Government chief took the occasion to reaffirm the resolve to build an independent and increasingly self-reliant economy.

He urged the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Commission for Management of State Capital at Enterprises (CMSC) and relevant agencies and enterprises to actively handle obstacles related to Long Phu 1 thermal power plant and Block B gas exploitation project./.

Viet Nam's power output totals over 76,000MW, making it one of the leading power producers in Southeast Asia, according to Pham.

The Ministry of Industry and Trade estimated that Viet Nam’s total capacity of power generation sources is expected to reach 146,000 MW by 2030./.