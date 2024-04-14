Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara co-chaired the 5th Meeting of the Viet Nam - Thailand Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC) in Bangkok on April 11.

The 5th Meeting of the Viet Nam - Thailand Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JCBC)

The meeting is part of Bui’s official visit to Thailand from April 10 - 12.

The meeting reviewed the bilateral cooperation over the past time, figured out directions to cement and deepen cooperation in all areas and discussed preparations for the upcoming official visit to Viet Nam by the Thai Prime Minister as a guest of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in which the two Prime Ministers are expected to co-chair the 4th joint cabinet meeting.

The Viet Nam - Thailand enhanced strategic partnership has been growing more practically, intensively and extensively, based on mutual respect, trust, and shared benefits.

The two leaders agreed to spur the bilateral trade turnover to US$25 billion soon and in a more balanced way, they said.

They also discussed regional and international issues of mutual concerns, affirming their support for Laos's successful assumption of ASEAN chairmanship in 2024.

Both sides agreed to coordinate with other ASEAN member states in maintaining the bloc's principled stance on the East Sea issue, ensuring peace, stability, security, cooperation, and development in the region, resolving disputes peacefully based on international law and the United Nations Charter, and respecting the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).

Thailand remains Viet Nam’s largest trading partner in the ASEAN and ranks 9th among foreign investors in the country.

The two-way trade turnover has outstripped the US$20-billion mark since 2022. Cooperation in key areas such as defense, security, education, culture, tourism, finance, and people-to-people exchanges has continued to flourish, with the two nations having 19 pairs of twinned localities, the highest number in the region.

Viet Nam's consistent policy is highly valuing and wishing to further strengthen its strategic partnership with Thailand in all fields./.