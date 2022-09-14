Viet Nam’s e-commerce trade to hit US$16.4 billion in 2022

The value of Business-to-Consumer (B2C) e-commerce in Viet Nam is expected to grow by over 20 percent to reach US$16.4 billion in 2022, according to the Viet Nam E-commerce and Digital Economy under the Ministry of Industry and Trade.

This is part of the Viet Nam E-commerce White Paper in 2022 which surveyed nearly 5,000 consumers and about 10,000 businesses, along with aggregated data from a number of reputable organizations in the world.

In 2021, the COVID-19 pandemic seriously affected commercial and service activities of Viet Nam in particular and the world in general.

Despite the pandemic, Viet Nam’s e-commerce sector maintained annual growth rates from 16-30 percent over the past seven years.

The survey found that about 60 percent of the population is expected to shop online with an average spending of US$260-285 annually in 2022.

Seventy-five percent of Vietnamese people are Internet users of whom 74.8 percent shop online.

By 2025, the value of B2C e-commerce in Viet Nam is projected to reach US$39 billion, ranking second after Indonesia (US$ 104 billion)./.