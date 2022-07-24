Viet Nam’s trade value exceed US$403 bln by mid-July

As of July 15, Viet Nam’s trade with the rest of the world exceeded US$403 billion, according to the General Department of Customs.

The above figure include nearly US$14.3 billion in export revenue in the first half of July.

Key export items included phones and accessories (US$1.86 billion); machines, equipment and tools (US$1.84 billion); textiles (US$1.8 billion); computers, electronics and spare parts (US$1.66 billion); and footwear (US$1.09 billion).

Meanwhile, Viet Nam paid US$16.3 billion to buy commodities abroad with key items being computers, electronics and spare parts (US$3.84 billion) and machines, equipment and tools (US$2.1 billion).

By mid-July, the nation reported a trade surplus of around US$1 billion./.