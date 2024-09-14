Vietnam aims to have 3,000 km of expressway by the end of 2025

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha has recently signed Document No.673/TTg-CN requesting relevant ministries, branches and localities to deploy key tasks to strive to complete 3,000 km of expressway by the end of 2025, responding to the emulation movement launched by the Prime Minister.

The completion of National Highway 8A facilitates trade activities between provinces of Vietnam, Laos and the northeastern region of Thailand.

Ministries, branches, and localities, based on their functions, tasks, powers, and authority, must truly take full responsibility and carry out assigned tasks related to expressway construction investment projects, focusing on projects scheduled to be completed by the end of 2025.

They should regularly inspect, urge, and remove difficulties and obstacles, especially in site clearance, relocation of technical infrastructure, construction of resettlement areas, supply of construction materials, etc. for projects.

The Ministry of Transport, as the standing agency of the State Steering Committee for important national and key transport works and projects, needs to further promote proactive monitoring and grasping of the situation; coordinate with the Government Office to urge assigned tasks, promptly synthesise and report to competent authorities to resolve difficulties and obstacles, ensuring progress, quality, safety, and efficiency./.