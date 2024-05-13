Vietnam, Australia work toward sustainable development of trade

Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam has received a delegation from the Australia Vietnam Business Council (AVBC), discussing ways to step up bilateral cooperation.

At the meeting between Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Pham Hung Tam (R) and a delegation from the Australia Vietnam Business Council. (Photo: VNA)

AVBC President Dinh Kiem said the recent upgrade of the countries’ relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership is a basis for both sides to further enhance joint work across various fields, including trade and investment, education, tourism, innovation, and high technology.

Accompanying the delegation were Australian businesses from many sectors such as education, technology, mergers and acquisitions, tourism, packaging, and recycling, some of which have already established representative offices in Vietnam. They told the diplomat their wish to contribute strengthening bilateral trade relations and people-to-people exchanges.

They said they are willing to collaborate with the embassy to support Vietnamese delegations visiting Australia for work and investment promotion.

In reply, the ambassador proposed that the council further enhance the sides’ business connections, and assist Vietnamese provincial delegations in promoting trade and investment in areas of mutual interest and expertise, such as semiconductor engineer training and clean energy transition.

He suggested the AVBC join Australian states in creating favourable conditions for Vietnamese students studying in Australia./.