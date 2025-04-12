Vietnam-China economic and trade cooperation maintains strong growth momentum

Since 2004, China has been Vietnam’s largest trading partner, while since 2016, Vietnam has emerged as China’s largest trading partner within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

The first shipment of bird’s nests exported to China via Bac Luan II Bridge border gate in Mong Cai, Quang Ninh. (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam-China bilateral trade has exceeded 200 billion USD for four consecutive years, demonstrating the steady progress of economic and trade ties between the two countries, Spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce He Yongqian reported at a regular press briefing in Beijing on April 10.

He affirmed that in recent years, the two countries’ economic and trade cooperation has witnessed stable development. Since 2004, China has been Vietnam’s largest trading partner, while since 2016, Vietnam has emerged as China’s largest trading partner within the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

In 2024, bilateral trade turnover reached 260.65 billion USD, up 13.5% year-on-year. Vietnam remains a key destination for Chinese foreign direct investment (FDI), with Chinese enterprises investing over 2.5 billion USD in Vietnam in the same year, maintaining a robust growth rate.

The spokesperson emphasised that China is ready to work closely with Vietnam to earnestly implement the important common perceptions reached by the top leaders of both Parties and countries. These efforts aim to deepen the building of a Vietnam-China community with a shared future that carries strategic significance and to further improve the quality and efficiency of bilateral economic and trade cooperation for the benefit of their people./.