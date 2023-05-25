Vietnam climbs 12 places in EIU's business environment ranking

Vietnam is the most dynamic country in the world, rising 12 places in the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU)'s measure of the attractiveness of the business environment in 82 countries.

Illustrative photo (Source: TTO)

Thailand, Vietnam and India are the most progressive Asian countries in terms of business activities.

This information is presented in a new report published by the EIU.

The report measures the attractiveness of the business environment in 82 countries quarterly, using a standard analytical framework with 91 indicators.

Singapore topped the EIU's latest ranking, while Vietnam made the most significant improvement. China's score fell by the largest margin - reflecting regulatory changes and rising costs.

The biggest improvements over the past year have been in Vietnam, Thailand, Belgium, Sweden, India and Costa Rica.

Vietnam is the most dynamic country worldwide, up 12 places in the ranking, while Thailand is up 10 places and India up 6 places.

The assessment shows that Vietnam and Thailand have favorable policies for foreign investors./.