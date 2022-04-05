Vietnam earns nearly 1 billion USD from exporting animals, animal products

Vietnam earns nearly 1 billion USD from exporting animals and animal products each year, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

Processing chicken meat.

At present, animal products, milk and dairy products are being shipped to over 50 nations and territories, while processed chicken meat is available in seven countries and is expected to be sold in many others as negotiations are underway, and honey and bee products are being exported to 18 nations.

In the time to come, the ministry will continue helping businesses expand digital transformation in husbandry, and step up farming associated with processing to increase productivity and export quality, and build disease-free zones./.