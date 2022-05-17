Vietnam International Premium Products Fair attracts over 250 exhibitors

The Vietnam International Premium Products Fair will be held again in Ho Chi Minh City after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Visitors at the last edition of the Vietnam International Premium Products Fair. This year the fair will be held from June 2 to 5 at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre.

VIPREMIUM 2022 returns from June 2 to 5 with a mission of connecting domestic and foreign businesses in the beauty - fashion, premium food and beverages, gift and houseware, smart devices, healthy and eco-friendly items, stationery, and office items industries, according to the organisers.

To be held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre, the fair will have 350 booths set up by 250 companies, and is expected to welcome 10,000 buyers and visitors.

Among its highlights will be the Korea Sourcing Fair with brands from across Korea and premium consumer products.

Seminars will be hosted on the sidelines by experts on various industries to provide updates on consumer trends in Vietnam and around the world and bringing goods into supply chains.

The fair will also include direct and online business-matching programmes to connect exhibitors with potential buyers, a ‘buyer zone’ where participants can directly exchange information with the purchasing department of big supermarkets, convenience store chains and online retailers./.