Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 will take place in Ho Chi Minh City from September 13-15, aiming to support domestic firms to engage more deeply into the global production and supply chains.

Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 slated for mid-September

According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), the organiser of the event, many foreign supermarkets, distributors and retailers are making their shopping list for products from Vietnamese suppliers at the event, which is expected to connect foreign importers and domestic manufacturers and exporters.

Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 will include a series of activities, including conference, trade exchange programmes and the Vietnam International Sourcing Expo 2023, which expects the participation of 300 businesses from different areas in the international supply chain.

Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 is a reputable event that draws leading firms in various fields, including food, garment and textile, footwear, handbag, sportswerar, home appliances, furniture, and supporting industries.

This year, the event expects to welcome 8,000 visitors and 150 delegations from 30 countries and territories. It has received greatest-ever interest from world leading companies.

Leading experts from Europe will give an online training to participants at the event on August 15 and an in-person training on August 12 to ensure that they are well prepared and make full use of opportunities from the event.

Particularly, Walmart Inc, which operates approximately 10,500 stores and clubs in 20 countries and eCommerce websites, will send a team lead by one of its senior official to the Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 to seek partnership with Vietnamese firms./.