Tra fish processing (Photo: VNA)

A programme on branding and market development for Vietnam’s frozen tra and basa (Pangasius) is being held in Australia in November and December.

This is part of economic diplomatic activities implemented by the Vietnamese Embassy in conjunction with the Vietnam Trade Office in Australia.

Speaking at a ceremony to launch the programme in Melbourne on November 20, Vietnamese Ambassador to Australia Nguyen Tat Thanh said that Vietnam's tra and basa have long been popular in many choosy markets such as the US, Europe and Japan. In Australia, these products are also very famous and present in most supermarkets and food stores across the country.

The programme is expected to be carried out in many different locations in Australia, including an online “Pangasius Expo” with the participation of nearly 100 businesses in early December.

On the same day, Ambassador Thanh announced a plan to develop the brand of Vietnamese frozen passion fruit in the Australian market. He said that three tonnes of the fruit are being shipped to Australia.

This shipment will soon arrive at the Australian port in the coming days, marking the first time Vietnam's frozen passion fruit has been present in the country.

The ambassador shared that the embassy is actively negotiating with Australia so that Vietnam's fresh passion fruit can be licensed to be imported into the country./.