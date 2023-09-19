Vietnam’s two major export commodities – computers, electric devices and component, and phones and components – saw an improvement in August.

Vietnam’s exports of computers and phones rise 10% in August

The export turnover of computers, electric devices, and components reached nearly 5.3 billion USD, up 4.4% compared to the previous month. Simultaneously, the category of phones and components exhibited a stronger growth, surging by 15.7% to $5.15 billion.

Collectively, these two product groups contributed a substantial 10.43 billion USD to Vietnam’s exports in August, representing 9.7% increase on a month-to-month basis. They accounted for 31.8% of the total export value in August.

Additionally, five other product groups reported export values exceeding 1 billion USD each. These included machinery, equipment, tools and spare parts, which increased by 2.4% to 3.6 billion USD; garment and textiles, rising by 5.5% to 3.5 billion USD; wood and wood products, with an impressive 15.1% growth to 1.3 billion USD; and transport vehicles and spare parts, which saw a 5.7% increase to 1.2 billion USD. The sole exception was footwear, which experienced a 4% decrease month-on-month, with an export value of 1.7 billion USD.

In August, Vietnam’s total export turnover amounted to 32.8 billion USD, reflecting a notable 9% increase compared to the previous month, lifting the eight-month value to 228 billion USD, down 9.8% year-on-year./.