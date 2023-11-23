Import value of phones and components of all kinds reached nearly 1.1 billion USD in October 2023, an increase of about 12% compared to the previous month, according to data from the General Department of Customs.

Vietnam spent over 1.1 billion USD importing phones

The country’s import value of the commodity totaled 7.1 billion USD in the first 10 months of the year, only one third of that of 2022.

The main market for Vietnam to import phones and components in the 10 months is China with more than 5.9 billion USD, down 13.5%, a decrease of 926 million USD. The Chinese market accounts for 83% of the country’s import value of phones and components of all kinds.

For exports, phones and components of all kinds brought the highest export value for Vietnam in October 2023, according to the General Department of Customs. Exports of the commodity group were valued at 5.21 billion USD, a 3.3% rise from the previous month.

In October 2023, Vietnam exported phones and components of all kinds to key markets such as China with more than 13 billion USD, up 1.3%; followed by the USD with 6.9 billion USD (down 36%) and the Republic of Korea with over 2.9 billion USD (down 35%)./.