Vietnam’s flowers gain foothold in Japanese market

Many kinds of flowers of Vietnam have gained a foothold in the Japanese market, and are quite popular among local consumers.

The flowers on sale in AEON Mall Makuhari in Chiba prefecture, Japan.

Japan now remains one of the important flower export market of Vietnam.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency’s correspondent in Japan, Kaori Sato, head of crop products division of the retail corporate group AEON, said about 40 percent of the flowers on sale in AEON Mall Makuhari in Chiba prefecture are imported flowers.

Hiroshi Yamasaki, an office worker in Tokyo, said he often buys flowers to give to his relatives and friends. He especially likes Vietnamese flowers because they are very fresh and beautiful.

The latest statistics from the Japan Customs show that in 2021, Japan spent 65.3 billion JPY (528 million USD) on importing flowers, including 45 million USD on imports from Vietnam, or 8.52 percent of the total, ranking Vietnam the fourth among countries and territories exporting flowers to the Asian country.

Vietnam’s flower export turnover hit 61.8 million USD in 2021, posting a year-on-year increase of 27 percent.

According to the Vietnam Trade Office in Japan, the Asian country mainly imports carnations, chrysanthemums, lilies, orchids and roses from Vietnam.

Although Vietnam's market share in the Japanese flower market has grown rapidly recently, economic experts said that the potential for Vietnamese flowers in this market remains large.

There is a big room for Vietnam to further expand its flower export to Japan, Sato said.

Vietnamese flower growers and exporters should pay special attention to ensuring the quality of flowers in accordance with their commitments to Japanese partners, and strictly abiding by Japan’s regulations on plant quarantine and using chemicals to preserve or colour flowers, said Vietnamese Trade Counsellor in Japan Ta Duc Minh./.