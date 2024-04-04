Vietnam's new businesses up 6.9% in Q1

A decade-high number of new businesses was established nationwide in the first quarter, reaching 36,224, with a combined registered capital of 332.17 trillion VND, up 6.9% in business numbers and 7% in capital, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Illustrative image

Of the total number of new businesses, 363 were licensed in the agriculture, forestry, and fisheries sectors, rising 10% compared to last year.

The GSO report identified small-scale enterprises which have capital of below 10 billion VND (416,000 USD).

Industries recording increases in new business numbers include industry and construction, with 8,700 enterprises, up 6.8%, and services with 27,200 enterprises, up 6.9%.

During January - March, 23,600 firms resumed operations, up 2.4% against last year.

Meanwhile, about 53,400 businesses withdrew from the market during the reviewed period, up 24.5% year on year, demonstrating that enterprises have been facing difficulties in business and production./.