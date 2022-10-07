Foreign investors have always been interested in Vietnam’s stock market, Don Lam, general director of the VinaCapital Group, said on October 6 at a press briefing on the 2022 Investors Conference which is being hosted by VinaCapital in Ho Chi Minh City.

An investor watching the market’s movements on September 29.

Noting that nearly 100 investors from countries around the world have gathered at the conference this year amid a market slump, he said it is proof of investors' interest in Vietnam.

Since the previous conference was held three years ago, the world has changed a lot, but one thing remain unchanged which is Vietnam's attractiveness to investors, Lam said.

“Not many countries can overcome the pandemic and recover as strongly as Vietnam,” he said.

According to Andy Ho, Chief Investment Officer, Managing Director of VinaCapital, said that the volatility of the stock market has made many investors uneasy. However, it should be noted that Vietnam's listed and private companies are still performing well thanks to the strong recovery of the domestic market.

According to him, the companies in which VinaCapital invest, especially those involved in consumer goods, still recorded stable revenue, even higher than the pre-pandemic period.

The businessman said he believes that these businesses will continue to grow and generate sustainable returns for investors in the long term.

Experts of VinaCapital said that Vietnam is still very attractive in the eyes of foreign investors despite the current difficulties. They attribute the country’s attractiveness to its high economic growth and well-controlled inflation. The strong recovery of the domestic market is also a factor that stimulates the development of domestic retail chains in line with the diverse needs of the Vietnamese people./.