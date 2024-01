Vietnam's benchmark VN-Index rose 0.57% to 1,150.72 points on January 4 as it remained at the highest since October 13.

VN-Index steadies at highest level since October

Trading on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange increased by 72% to 25.29 trillion VND (1.04 billion USD).

The VN-30 basket, comprising the 30 largest capped stocks, saw 21 tickers gained.

The HNX-Index for stocks on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, home to mid and small caps, rose 0.40%, while the UPCoM-Index for the Unlisted Public Companies Market went down 0.15%.