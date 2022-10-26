As many as 325 products by 172 enterprises have been recognised as Vietnam National Brands 2022, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai told a press conference held in Hanoi on October 25.

At the press conference.

Hai, who is also permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnam National Brand Council, said a ceremony honouring national brands 2022 will be live broadcast on the national VTV1 channel on November 2.

According to the organising board, the eighth selection of national brands has attracted over 1,000 businesses in different sectors since the launch over nine months ago.

This year, the programme saw the presence of new products and services like e-payment, hotel management, and experience tourism.

Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai speaks at the event.

Several well-known brands like VAS Nghi Son, Nova Land, Bao Viet and VNPT, have joined the programme for the first time.

The programme’s Secretariat consulted branding experts and State management agencies related to taxation, customs, and social security for the selection./.