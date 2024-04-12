The Vietnam National Brand Week 2024 will be held nationwide from April 15-21 to raise public awareness of Vietnam national brand and promote products recognised as national brands to domestic and international communities.

Vietnam National Brand Week 2024 contributes raise public awarness of Vietnam national brand (Photo: VNA)

According to the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETTRADE) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT), communication campaigns on Vietnam Brand Day, April 20, will be launched on mass media during the event.

An opening ceremony and an international forum on Vietnam national brand will be held in Hanoi in the hybrid format, along with an exhibition spotlighting achievements of national brands, the agency said.

Established in 2003, the Vietnam National Brand Programme is expected to promote Vietnam as a producers of high-quality goods and services and enhancing competitiveness for Vietnamese businesses in domestic and international markets, it added.

According to brand evaluation consultancy Brand Finance, Vietnam brand value has increased to 431 billion USD to rank 33rd in 2022 from 319 billion USD in 2019. The country climbed one place to 32nd in 2023.

A report on the implementation of the Vietnam National Brand Programme 2023 by the MoIT showed that Vietnam continued to be a spotlight in the world’s brand development map, posting the fastest growth rate of 102% in the 2019-23 period.

The brand value of Vietnamese businesses also increased strongly along with the growth of the nation brands.

While brands of Vietnamese businesses were absent in the rankings of international organisations in early 2000s, the total value of the country’s top 50 brands increased by 36% to 36.6 billion USD in 2022, it said./.