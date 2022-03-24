More than 500 enterprises honoured with ‘High-Quality Vietnamese Goods’ title

A list of 524 enterprises winning the title of high-quality Vietnamese products in 2022, as selected by consumers, was announced by the Association of High-quality Goods Enterprises at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on March 22.

Illustrative image.

A list of 524 enterprises winning the title of high-quality Vietnamese products in 2022, as selected by consumers, was announced by the Association of High-quality Goods Enterprises at a ceremony in Ho Chi Minh City on March 22.

The winning firms operate in a wide range of industries including confectionery, fresh food, dairy products and beverages, cosmetics, textiles and garments, leather, pharmaceuticals, and ceramics.

Many of the honoured companies are familiar names such as Vinamilk (Vietnam Dairy Products JSC), Vinamit JSC, Viet Tien Garment Corporation, Sao Thai Duong JSC, Acecook Vietnam JSC, Phu Nhuan Jewelry JSC, and Hau Giang Pharmaceutical JSC.

They were selected through a survey conducted by the Business Association of High-Quality Vietnamese Goods from November 2021 to January 2022, during which a total of 13,648 survey questionnaires were handed out with 2,830 enterprises named in all product groups. The association also collected recommendations from 77 departments and agencies in 39 provinces and cities, to choose the final 524 enterprises.

Vu Kim Hanh, chairwoman of the High-Quality Vietnamese Goods Business Association, said the list sees the presence of One Commune One Product (OCOP) products for the first time, adding that 177 enterprises, including 127 in the food industry, have been recognised to have high-quality products that satisfy international standards./.