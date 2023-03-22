AeroExpo Hanoi & Vietnam Aviation Forum opens

Fifty foreign businesses and many major airlines in the world are participating in the AeroExpo Hanoi & Vietnam Aviation Forum 2023, which opened in the Vietnamese capital city on March 21.

Delegates cut ribbon to open AeroExpo Hanoi & Vietnam Aviation Forum 2023 (Photo: VNA

The three-day event is jointly held by the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade and France’s Advanced Business Events (ABE) company.

Acting director of the department Tran Thi Phuong Lan said that the expo is a chance to connect more than 160 business partners in order to develop the aviation industry of Hanoi city, and speed up the restructuring process of industries associated with digital transformation.

It also gathers a large number of prestigious experts, speakers, and leaders of aviation firms, airlines and producers from inside and outside the country who come to exchange and share new development opportunities and new initiatives to serve the development of the sector.

Stephane Castet, CEO of ABE, said that the event will help businesses grasp opportunities in the Vietnamese market in the post-COVID-19 recovery process.

He expressed his hope that Vietnam will become an aviation centre in the coming years.

The expo comprises more than 120 booths from 10 countries, including 70 domestic ones./.