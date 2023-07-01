Agro-forestry-aquatic products post trade surplus of 4.63 billion USD in H1

Vietnam’s agro-forestry-aquatic product exports raked in 24.59 billion USD in the first six months of 2023, down 11.1% year on year while the country's imports reached 19.96 billion USD, resulting in a trade surplus of 4.63 billion USD, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MARD).

Currently, five products with the highest trade surplus include wood and wood products with a trade surplus of 4.95 billion USD, down 27.9% compared to the figure of the same period of last year; coffee (2.33 billion USD, up 2.1%); fruits and vegetables (1.85 billion USD, up 2.3 times); rice (1.84 billion USD, up 36.3%); and shrimp (1.28 billion USD, down 36.6%).

Meanwhile, five products with the highest trade deficit include animal feed and raw materials with a trade deficit of 1.97 billion USD, down 4.6%; processed products from crops (1.45 billion USD, up 14.2%); cotton (1.43 billion USD, down 21.3%); corn (1.21 billion USD, down 23.7%); and wheat (993 million USD, up 19.9%).

According to the MARD, in the first half of this year, the main group of agricultural products brought home 12.79 billion USD, up 12%. The exports of livestock products reached 232 million USD, up 26.5%. Aquatic and forestry products still witnessed a deep decline with export value of 4.13 billion USD, down 27.4% and 6.5 billion USD, down 28.2%, respectively.

Up to now, the agriculture sector has had only seven products and groups of products with export value reaching over 1 billion USD each, including coffee, rubber, rice, fruits and vegetables, cashew nuts, shrimp, and wood products.

Regarding export markets, China, the US, and Japan continued to be the three largest export markets of Vietnam's agro-forestry-aquatic products. Particularly, the export value to China enjoyed a positive growth of 7.7% while the export value to the US and Japan decreased by 32.9% and 5.3%, respectively./.