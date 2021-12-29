Bac Ninh sees trade surplus exceeding 6.4 billion USD

With import and export values hitting nearly 39 billion USD and over 45 billion USD in 2021 respectively, the northern province of Bac Ninh posted a trade surplus of more than 6.4 billion USD, said the provincial statistics department at its meeting on December 28.

Workers at the Flexcom Vietnam limited company located in Bac Ninh's Yen Phong industrial park.

Acting director of the department Vu Minh Giang said that despite impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, the province saw most of its major economic targets met or exceeded.

Accordingly, the province's gross regional domestic product (GRDP) increased by 6.9 percent from 2020, surpassing the yearly goal of 4 – 5 percent. Notably, its industrial production index grew by 9.67 percent on-year.

In 2021, Bac Ninh recorded 2,344 new firms which registered more than 28 trillion VND (1.23 billion USD) in capital, decreasing 1.9 percent in the number of enterprises but increasing 18.7 percent in the total capital from the previous year.

The province also attracted 131 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects valued at over 1.2 billion USD.

Meanwhile, its State budget collection hit 32.44 trillion VND, exceeding the estimate by 16.5 percent and up 5.4 percent year-on-year.

Deputy Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Pham Khac Nam attributed the outcomes to the province's drastic pandemic prevention and control measures, businesses’ compliance with COVID-19 safety requirements, administration reform, and organisation of virtual investment promotion activities, among others.

In 2022, Bac Ninh plans to further support enterprises in tackling difficulties and boost relations between them and the local authorities./.