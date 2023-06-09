Banks advised to pay attention to liquidity when large savings mature

Banks will have to exercise caution to ensure stable liquidity when trillions of Vietnamese dong in savings deposits reach their maturity dates over the next few months, according to experts.

During the period of high interest rates from September to December last year, a large amount of savings was poured into the banking system. According to the statistics from the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), by the end of December 2022, total deposits at credit institutions amounted to 11.82 quadrillion VND. A significant portion of these deposits was in six-month terms and will begin to mature soon.

In addition, the banking system primarily mobilised short-term capital, with about 88% of deposits being of a 12-month term or less. This means that in the near future, there will be more short-term deposits reaching their maturity periods.

Meanwhile, the interest rate for six-month deposits is currently only 5.5% per year at large-sized banks and around 7% per year at smaller-sized banks, which is much lower than last year. The lower interest rates could deter these maturing savings from returning to banks.

On the other hand, recent data from the SBV showed that credit growth is still higher than deposits. Specifically, by mid-May, capital raised by credit institutions exceeded 12.4 quadrillion VND, an increase of 2.1% compared to the end of 2022. Meanwhile, outstanding loans of the whole economy surpassed 12.25 quadrillion VND, an increase of 2.72% compared to the end of 2022. This data suggests that the liquidity situation of banks is still under pressure, while a large amount of savings from the end of 2022 is about to mature.

Hoang Cong Tuan, chief economist of Military Bank’s Securities Company (MBS), stated that deposit interest rates increased significantly from the end of the fourth quarter of 2022 to the first quarter of 2023, causing banks' net profit margins to narrow. Consequently, banks have recently made numerous moves to lower deposit interest rates. The larger banks have begun to lower the deposit rate to below 7%. In the future, banks will continue to reduce the rate.

Tuan said the SBV recently injected a large amount of money into the banking system through the purchase of 6 billion USD, and at the same time it opened up the open market operation (OMO) channel.

Tran Ngoc Bau, general director of financial data provider Wi Group, said the liquidity of the banking system is slightly redundant as the SBV pumped out 80 trillion VND through the OMO. It is forecast that the SBV can pump in an additional 30 trillion VND.

However, Bau said, the liquidity is only redundant in the short term as total credit in the economy is still higher than deposits. In addition, banks’ bad debts inched up while the bad debt coverage ratio decreased rapidly. Although there have been policies to delay and restructure the debts, the rise of the debts is still putting considerable pressure on banks' liquidity.

Even if the SBV injects more liquidity, banks will tend to protect themselves first by hoarding money instead of boosting lending because the bad debts is increasing while the bad debt coverage ratio is plummeting. The SBV’s policy interest rates may decrease further, but lending rates or deposit rates of commercial banks will decrease more slowly, Bau forecast./.