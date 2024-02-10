Vietnamese have splashed tens of billions of VND on ao dai (traditional long dresses), the national costume, via e-commerce platforms to dress up for the coming Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Billions of VND spent on ao dai online for Tet holidays

This is sparked by the explosive trend of wearing the dress to take photos in the months before Tet, which has led to a surge in demand for traditional costumes.

Statistics of e-commerce data platform Metric showed that Vietnamese spent 41.5 billion VND (1.7 million USD) to buy 245,000 ao dai on four e-commerce platforms, namely Shopee, Lazada, Tiki and Sendo, in December, two months before Tet, a rise of 6% against the same period last year.

There have been a total of 224,200 successful orders from 2,200 online stores.

The most popular prices are between 200,000 VND and 500,000 VND per unit.

Metric said that the online shopping trend for Tet outfits also reflects the fact that consumers are tightening spending in the context of economic difficulty, which is predicted to continue in 2024.

A survey by Buzzmetrics showed that “taking photos” is the third most discussed topic after “shopping” and “lucky money” when Tet is approaching, adding that ao dai has emerged to be an interesting symbol of the connection between the young generation and the nation’s cultural heritage.

More young people are showing interest in and support for traditional beauty and using ao dai to check in at famous locations or creating trending video content, according to Buzzmetrics./.