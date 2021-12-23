Businesses eager to use e-invoices

As many as 263,182 businesses registered to use e-invoices after one month of piloting e-invoices in six provinces and cities, accounting to 71 percent of the total enterprises and organisations in the localities, according to the General Department of Taxation (GDT).

Illustrative image.

The Tax Department of Quang Ninh province reported the highest proportion of taxpayers registered to use e-invoice, reaching 98 percent of the total number of enterprises and economic organizations in the locality.

Meanwhile, 90 percent of businesses and economic organizations in Hanoi registered to use e-invoices.

To prepare for the implementation of the second phase in the remaining 57 localities from April 2022, the GDT said it is accelerating the completion of institutions, policies, and professional processes related to e-invoice, focusing on reviewing problems arising in the application process of e-invoices in six provinces and cities in the first phase, and proposing suitable adjustments.

The GDT sets the goal of having 100 percent of businesses in Vietnam use e-invoices until June 30, 2022./.