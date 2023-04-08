Ca Mau eyes 1.73 billion USD in export revenue by 2030

The southernmost province of Ca Mau is striving for an average export growth rate of 5-6% per year in the 2021-2030 period and export turnover of 1.73 billion USD by 2030.

Shrimp processing for export (Photo: VNA)

Of the total, 1.6 billion USD will come from the export of aquatic products, 100 million USD from fertilisers and 30 million USD from agro-forestry products, garments and textiles and others.

This is a specific target set out in an action plan to implement the province’s goods import-export strategy by 2030, recently issued by the provincial People’s Committee.

In the plan, the committee orients the import and export of goods towards sustainable development; improving the productivity, efficiency and competitiveness of enterprises and products; and actively integrating into the world economy.

Attention will be paid to stepping up processing and export of key products, with high added values, boosting exports through official channels, developing the province’s brands, and improving the quality of human resources serving export demands.

Ca Mau will focus on developing production to create a sustainable supply for export, strengthening state management in the organisation of import-export activities, mobilising and effectively using resources for export, and upgrading warehouses and seeking ways to reduce logistics costs.

It will also intensify connectivity and information sharing between localities, form concentrated production areas, and support businesses in seeking and expanding their markets.

This year, Ca Mau set a target of earning 1.3 billion USD from exports, and continuing to lead the country in term of aquatic product exports./.