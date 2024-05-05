Viet Nam remains the world’s second largest smartphone exporter by earning over US$18.4 billion in the first four months of 2024, according to the General Statistics Office (GSO).

Illustration photo

In April, overseas shipment of phones and spare parts valued over US$4.2 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 9.1 percent.

Since 2021, Viet Nam’s smart phone mobile market share has increased dramatically. The Southeast Asian nation occupied 13 percent of the global market share to surpass India to emerge as the second largest mobile exporter in the world after China.

In Q1, the U.S. was the biggest buyer of made-in-Viet Nam phones and spare parts by spending over US$3.05 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 30.4 percent.

China came second with over US$2.5 billion, down 28 percent against the same period last year.

In 2023, overseas shipment of phones and accessories totaled US$52.3 billion, down 9.7 percent compared to 2022.

Viet Nam now is also an attractive destination for big firms in the global phone and component industry, including Apple. At present, about 25 suppliers of Apple locate their factories in Viet Nam./.