Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha hosted a reception for Swedish Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Andreas Carlson in Ha Noi on Wednesday.

Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha (R) and Swedish Minister of Infrastructure and Housing Andreas Carlson, Ha Noi, May 14, 2024 - Photo: VGP/MK

Tran said Viet Nam and Sweden enjoy abundant opportunities to boost cooperation in telecommunications, information technology, smart infrastructure, green energy conversion and human resource training for the semiconductor chip industry.

Sweden is one of Viet Nam's 10 largest trading partners in the European Union, with the two-way trade outstripping US$360 million in the first quarter this year, up 9.4 percent from 2023.

In terms of investment, Sweden ranks 29th out of 140 countries and territories investing in Viet Nam with 109 active projects capitalized at US$733 million.

The Deputy Prime Minister suggested that Sweden spur investment and trade linkages with Viet Nam through transportation, seaport, digital transformation, telecommunications, aviation, and energy transition projects.

In reply, Andreas Carlson said that Swedish firms are interested in exploring investment and business opportunities in the field of smart transportation and smart city in Viet Nam, adding that more and more Swedish people select the Southeast Asian country to visit.

He was convinced that the traditional relations between the two countries will continue to be strengthened through cooperation projects between the two governments and businesses as well as people-to-people cultural exchange activities./.