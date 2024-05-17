HCM City leads nation in 2023 export earnings: Report

Ho Chi Minh City continued to lead the country in terms of export earnings in 2023 with 42.46 billion USD, although this result still decreased by 10.8% compared to 2022, according to the Vietnam Import-Export Report 2023 announced by the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT)’s Agency for Foreign Trade on May 16.

A view of Cat Lai port in Hai Phong city. (Photo: VNA)

The southern largest economic hub was followed by the northern province of Bac Ninh with over 39.3 billion USD, the southern province of Binh Duong (over 30.6 billion USD), the northern port city of Hai Phong (nearly 26.8 billion USD), the northern provinces of Thai Nguyen and Bac Giang (nearly 25.7 billion USD and nearly 24.5 billion USD, respectively), the southern province of Dong Nai (21.6 billion USD), the capital city of Hanoi (over 16.6 billion USD), and the northern provinces of Phu Tho anh Vinh Phuc (10.6 billion USD and nearly 10 billion USD, respectively).

These localities significantly contributed to the country’s export turnover in the year, which hit 354.7 billion USD, down 4.6% compared to 2022.

HCM City’s positive results were attributed to efforts made by the municipal Department of Industry and Trade in implementing programmes to promote the development of supporting industries, and mechanical-automation, rubber-plastic, and food processing industries, contributing to boosting exports and serving as a motivation for the city's industrial sector.

According to Deputy Director of the Agency for Foreign Trade Nguyen Cam Trang, the export growth in 2023 was recorded in all three groups of goods, including agricultural and aquatic products; mineral fuels; and processing and manufacturing industries.

In recent times, the MoIT has taken measures to encourage businesses to shift towards exports through official channels, including fruits and vegetables to the Chinese market.

To support businesses in boosting exports, the ministry has focused on resolving difficulties facing businesses’ production and facilitating administrative procedures for enterprises engaged in production and export, Trang said.

Attention has been also paid to solutions to expand export markets through tapping opportunities brought by free trade agreements (FTAs), and promote trade promotion activities, she went on.

Trang said that the annual report provides an overview of the country’s import and export activities, state management activities, policies and mechanisms relating to import and export activities, and legal documents issued throughout the year.

It also serves as a useful reference document for businesses to follow market information, as well as policies and mechanisms relating to import and export, thus rolling out plans for production, business, and export, she noted./.